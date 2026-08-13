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Welcome to the Domain

Explore your expanding AI landscape, where APIs spawn faster than you can track, and attackers lurk at every turn

Your AI capabilities are growing — and so is your attack surface

Rogue agents. Unknown APIs. Shadow AI. Relentless cybercriminals. Can our hero protect your applications and infrastructure from the next generation of threats?

Watch video (2:53)

Your AI capabilities are growing — and so is your attack surface

Rogue agents. Unknown APIs. Shadow AI. Relentless cybercriminals. Can our hero protect your applications and infrastructure from the next generation of threats?

Watch video (3:19)

The Players

Meet the forces powering, protecting — and threatening — the Domain

AI-generated visual of the Sentinel, a man in futuristic Akamai-branded armor wearing an ID badge.

The Sentinel

Strengths: RSAC presentations, vulnerability discovery, portal activation, attacker disposal

Weaknesses: Insists on doing his own stunts

AI-generated art of the Leech riding a futuristic hoverbike surrounded by glowing drones in a sci-fi city.

The Leech

Strengths: Infinite dark web connections, fresh army of AI agents, escalated career by moving laterally

Weaknesses: Basement dweller on the outside

AI rendering of mechanical spider robot, the Enterprise LLM character, carrying a glowing red cube near a circular vault.

Enterprise LLM

Strengths: Intelligence, dedication, perseverance

Weaknesses: Extreme people pleaser

AI rendering of small helper robots carrying glowing payload cubes, representing API characters in a tech city.

APIs

Strengths: Obedience, easy to set and forget

Weaknesses: Obedience, easy to set and forget

The Schema

Explore the zones within your AI-fueled architecture

The Core

Home to LLMs, domain-specific SLMs, and agentic networks

Key threats: API compromise, attacks on (and by) agents, prompt injections

AI-generated art of glowing futuristic skyscrapers interconnected by bridges, representing the Core location on a map.
AI-generated art of glowing futuristic skyscrapers interconnected by bridges, representing the Core location on a map.

The Core

Home to LLMs, domain-specific SLMs, and agentic networks

Key threats: API compromise, attacks on (and by) agents, prompt injections

AI-generated artwork of a futuristic vault labeled Sensitive User Data, representing the Crypt location on a map.

The Crypt

Heavily guarded fortress holding users’ most sensitive data

Key threats: Data exfiltration via business logic abuse, sensitive data disclosure in payloads

The Edge

Far reaches of the Domain where the city meets the wilds of the open internet

Key threats: Shadow AI and agent impersonation, attackers using frontier LLMs

AI rendering of futuristic spires under a fiery orange sky, representing the Edge location on a map.
AI rendering of futuristic spires under a fiery orange sky, representing the Edge location on a map.

The Edge

Far reaches of the Domain where the city meets the wilds of the open internet

Key threats: Shadow AI and agent impersonation, attackers using frontier LLMs

AI rendering of complex, old server infrastructure and tangled network bridges, representing the Hull location on a map.

The Hull

Ancient foundation connecting workloads, databases, and legacy servers

Key threats: Zombie and unprotected APIs, unencrypted legacy transit

The Episodes

Episode 1: They Know Your APIs Better Than You Do

Can the Sentinel save the Domain before the Leech turns your AI apps and APIs against you?

Watch video (2:53)

Episode 2: Catch Me If You Can

Coming soon! LLM-enabled threats are darting through the Domain at lightning speed. How will our heroes contain them?

Episode 3: Seen, Sealed, Secured

Coming soon! Unchecked AI usage is putting your data at risk. Can the Sentinel find and fix the leaks before it’s too late?

Products

Akamai API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

View product details

Akamai Workforce Protector

Secure human and AI agent interactions in the browser.

View product details

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Deny lateral movement by default with AI-powered segmentation.

View product details

Take control of your AI landscape — before your attackers do

Sprawling APIs, agents, and frontier LLMs create new risks across your enterprise. Akamai delivers comprehensive visibility and threat protection:

  • Discover unknown APIs
  • Contain lateral movement
  • Shield enterprise AI from attacks

Book an AI security consult today.
 