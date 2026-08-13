The Players
Meet the forces powering, protecting — and threatening — the Domain
The Schema
Explore the zones within your AI-fueled architecture
The Core
Home to LLMs, domain-specific SLMs, and agentic networks
Key threats: API compromise, attacks on (and by) agents, prompt injections
The Core
Home to LLMs, domain-specific SLMs, and agentic networks
Key threats: API compromise, attacks on (and by) agents, prompt injections
The Crypt
Heavily guarded fortress holding users’ most sensitive data
Key threats: Data exfiltration via business logic abuse, sensitive data disclosure in payloads
The Edge
Far reaches of the Domain where the city meets the wilds of the open internet
Key threats: Shadow AI and agent impersonation, attackers using frontier LLMs
The Edge
Far reaches of the Domain where the city meets the wilds of the open internet
Key threats: Shadow AI and agent impersonation, attackers using frontier LLMs
The Hull
Ancient foundation connecting workloads, databases, and legacy servers
Key threats: Zombie and unprotected APIs, unencrypted legacy transit
The Episodes
Products
Take control of your AI landscape — before your attackers do
Sprawling APIs, agents, and frontier LLMs create new risks across your enterprise. Akamai delivers comprehensive visibility and threat protection:
- Discover unknown APIs
- Contain lateral movement
- Shield enterprise AI from attacks
Book an AI security consult today.