Akamai and EDP Sign Power Purchase Agreement as Digital Infrastructure Demand Grows

Akamai, the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world, and EDP APAC, the Asia-Pacific arm of global renewable energy company EDP, today announced the signing of a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) in Singapore, reflecting its commitment to locally generated renewable electricity in a highly urbanized country.



Under the agreement, Akamai will offtake electricity generated by a portfolio of rooftop solar systems installed across 27 locations in Singapore. Combined, the systems are capable of generating up to 17,000 megawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, equivalent to the generation of a 13 megawatt-peak system. The project is expected to deliver an estimated 5,850 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in emissions abatement each year.



3Degrees provided advisory support to Akamai in structuring and executing the agreement.



Mike Mattera, Director of Corporate Sustainability at Akamai, said, “AI is accelerating demand for computing capacity, but the conversation cannot be only about adding more infrastructure. We also need to think about the energy required to support that growth. As Akamai expands its distributed cloud infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, we want renewable energy procurement to grow alongside it. Singapore is an important place to begin because it demonstrates how rooftop solar can contribute to renewable energy generation even in a highly urbanized country.”



Filipa Ricciardi, Executive Director at EDP APAC, said, “We are honored to support Akamai on its first power purchase agreement in Asia-Pacific. Akamai’s decision to partner with EDP reflects the growing role of renewable energy in supporting technology companies on their energy requirements and sustainability objectives. EDP APAC is strongly positioned to help businesses access clean energy as demand for digital infrastructure grows. The agreement demonstrates the potential of Singapore’s solar market to support corporate renewable energy demand through locally generated clean electricity.”



All 27 sites in the portfolio are already operational. The Singapore installations build on Akamai’s broader renewable energy strategy, which includes supporting solar and wind projects across the United States and Europe. These efforts form part of Akamai’s goal to reach 100% renewable energy and net-zero emissions by 2030.



In Singapore, the agreement also supports the country’s efforts to expand solar deployment under the Green Plan 2030, leveraging rooftop space to increase renewable energy generation in a land-constrained market.