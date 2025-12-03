Akamai Cloud Achieves FedRAMP High Ready Status, Advancing Secure Cloud Solutions for Federal Agencies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced that an accredited third-party assessment organization (3PAO) confirmed Akamai Cloud achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Ready status. This milestone demonstrates Akamai’s readiness to provide federal agencies with cloud services that meet the most stringent security requirements.

FedRAMP High Ready status indicates that Akamai Cloud completed a rigorous independent assessment and meets the high-security baseline requirements that the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) established. This achievement positions Akamai to serve federal agencies handling highly sensitive data and critical missions requiring the highest levels of security, including AAL3, IAL3, and FAL3 digital identity assurance levels.

“Achieving FedRAMP High Ready status represents a significant milestone in Akamai’s commitment to serving the federal government with world-class security and performance,” said Mani Sundaram, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security Technology Group, at Akamai. “Our globally distributed platform, combined with FedRAMP High authorization readiness, enables federal agencies to leverage Akamai’s proven security and delivery capabilities while meeting the most demanding compliance requirements.”

Akamai Cloud offers customer-facing services, enabled by the underlying Akamai platform, one of the world’s largest interconnected cloud platforms. The platform provides a common delivery fabric with robust security controls that multiple service offerings can leverage, operating as both platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Akamai Cloud groups its services into three main categories covering cloud infrastructure and deployment tooling, workforce and API protection, as well as global delivery and performance enhancing utilities: Build, Secure, and Deliver.