Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment

Today, Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54130626, September 2026). The IDC MarketScape cited Akamai’s App & API Protector (AAP), noting, “Akamai AAP provides businesses with a breadth of capabilities for defending the web applications and interfaces that power the modern digital business, with an emphasis on critical business use cases when efficacy matters and enterprise-grade support affects security outcomes and business goals.”



The IDC MarketScape explains, “The threat landscape for online applications continues to escalate each year, as attackers gain access to increasingly powerful tooling. New frontier AI models discover zero-day vulnerabilities in greater volumes and in a fraction of the time. Agentic AI helps attackers chain together known and low-level exploits to breach defenses.“



“Akamai AAP is powered by its Adaptive Security Engine (ASE), a behavioral DDoS mitigation engine, AI-powered WAF, bot detection engine, and API security engine, delivered from Akamai’s globally distributed edge network,” said Chris Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Trusted Network Access & Protection. “The platform layers bot/agent control, API security, Prolexic DDoS protection, DNS defenses, client-side protection, and a newer Firewall for AI module under a single enforcement path and unified telemetry (Security Hub).”

WAAP is a converged security solution with WAF at its core, combining multiple functions into a unified security platform including WAF, bot management, API security, DDoS mitigation, and other security technologies.

“In our opinion, being named a Leader for the second time reflects the outcomes our customers have asked us to deliver,” said Sean Lyons, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application & Infrastructure Security at Akamai. “This includes protection that adapts as fast as the threats do, coverage that follows applications wherever they run, and enforcement that treats the application surface as one path rather than several.”