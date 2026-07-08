Defining the Future of AI Security: Akamai Selected as Strategic Security Partner for WWT’s ARMOR Framework

Helping enterprises bridge the gap between AI innovation and security, Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced its selection as a strategic partner for World Wide Technology (WWT)’s AI Readiness Model for Operational Resilience (ARMOR). This collaboration positions Akamai as a foundational security architecture for the “AI factories” being built by WWT and accelerated by NVIDIA.

As enterprises rush to adopt AI, they often face a “security tax,” where traditional security agents compete with AI workloads for critical compute resources. Through ARMOR, Akamai and WWT are solving this challenge by integrating Akamai’s software intelligence directly with NVIDIA BlueField data processing units (DPUs).

Bridging the gap between innovation and security

WWT’s ARMOR is the industry’s first holistic, vendor-agnostic AI security framework. While other architectures are often limited to specific cloud platforms, ARMOR provides a structured blueprint across six critical domains: governance, risk, and compliance (GRC); model security; secure AI operations; infrastructure security; data protection; and secure development lifecycle (SDLC).

“Before ARMOR, organizations were often forced to piece together fragmented security strategies,” said PJ Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services at Akamai. “By aligning our portfolio with this framework, we are providing a proactive methodology to isolate large-scale AI clusters and prevent the lateral movement of threats without sacrificing the performance that AI training and inference demand.”

Akamai’s role in the ARMOR framework centers on three strategic pillars:

Eliminating the “security tax” : Offloading Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to NVIDIA BlueField allows AI environments to run at peak efficiency. This creates an isolated enforcement layer that survives host OS compromises and accelerates ransomware containment by an average of 21.4% — reaching 32.6% for large enterprises.

: Offloading Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to NVIDIA BlueField allows AI environments to run at peak efficiency. This creates an isolated enforcement layer that survives host OS compromises and accelerates ransomware containment by an average of 21.4% — reaching 32.6% for large enterprises. Securing agentic AI and data lakes : Akamai API Security monitors the “connective tissue” of AI, preventing unauthorized access to the sensitive data lakes feeding large language models (LLMs).

: Akamai API Security monitors the “connective tissue” of AI, preventing unauthorized access to the sensitive data lakes feeding large language models (LLMs). End-to-end defense: Combined with Prolexic DDoS mitigation, Akamai provides a multilayered defense against volumetric attacks designed to overwhelm mission-critical AI architectures.

Strengthening the global AI ecosystem

WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC) serves as a global proving ground for AI architectures. By embedding Akamai into the ARMOR reference model, WWT ensures that enterprises can move beyond baseline compliance to achieve true cyber resilience.

“No single vendor can secure the AI frontier alone,” said Chris Konrad, Global VP of Cybersecurity at WWT. “Through our close partnership with Akamai, we are turning the hype of secure enterprise AI into a tangible, scalable reality for customers.”

For a deeper technical breakdown of how organizations and channel partners can implement frameworks like ARMOR to secure enterprise AI, read the full blog post: Securing the AI Frontier: A Blueprint for Partners.