Securing the AI Frontier: A Blueprint for Partners

To combat these sophisticated threats and provide a standardized path forward, our partner, World Wide Technology (WWT), recently established the AI Readiness Model for Operational Resilience (ARMOR).

For our broader partner community, WWT's ARMOR serves as a powerful example of how to build a successful go-to-market blueprint for AI security. It illustrates a structured methodology to sell, deploy, and manage AI infrastructure securely.

At Akamai, we are proud to be one of the first six vendors selected to power WWT's program, validating how seamlessly our portfolio integrates into top-tier partner frameworks.

The ARMOR framework demonstrates how partners can build a dynamic, repeatable architecture by focusing on several critical domains:

Cyber resilience

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC)

Secure AI operations

Model protection

Secure development lifecycle (SDLC)

Infrastructure security

Data protection

By looking to frameworks like this as a model and aligning your own managed service offerings with these critical domains, you can transition from merely selling discrete products to delivering the comprehensive, secure AI outcomes that your enterprise clients are actively demanding.