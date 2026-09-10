ITV Selects Akamai TrafficPeak to Optimize World Cup Streaming

To help eliminate the costly telemetry delays that threaten live-streaming operations during massive sporting events, ITV, the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster, used Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) TrafficPeak powered by Hydrolix to help safeguard its World Cup 2026 broadcasts. By running TrafficPeak on Akamai Cloud, ITV overcame traditional log latency gaps of 5 to 15 minutes, gaining the real-time observability across its multi-CDN environment required to instantly isolate network bottlenecks and protect critical ad revenues on its ITVX streaming service.

Integrated directly into ITV’s existing Akamai Media Delivery and security infrastructure, TrafficPeak provided critical insight during live tournament matches. ITV’s Network Operations Center used the real-time processing to pinpoint where localized streaming anomalies were originating on third-party internet service provider (ISP) networks rather than ITV’s core architecture. Engineers could instantly distinguish between core platform health and last-mile transit bottlenecks to mitigate delivery risks before they impacted national viewers. Concurrently, security teams employed real-time log ingestion to detect unauthorized access clusters and protect exclusive broadcasting rights.

“There’s absolutely no margin for error when delivering an event of this magnitude,” said Mark Ison, Director of Engineering, Video at ITV. “We added TrafficPeak to our workflow so we could move from a reactive troubleshooting posture to a proactive, real-time footing when it mattered most. The instant visibility was a critical insurance policy that helped ensure a flawless viewing experience across the UK and protected our ad revenue over the course of the 104-match tournament.”