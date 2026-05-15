Aareal Bank Group is one of the foundational supporters of the German housing, property management and energy industries and now offers banking and other services in 12 countries. One of the ways it has earned and maintained this status is through an intense focus on securing its customers and its infrastructure. Stephan Rink leads the bank’s IT Strategy & Governance practice, and it’s his job to help the bank look around the corner and develop defenses against tomorrow’s attacks. Gerhard Giese, Financial Industry Analyst at Akamai, had a virtual fireside chat with Rink to explore today’s threat landscape, the bank’s decision to invest in Guardicore’s segmentation solutions, and to get his advice for others in the financial service industry.

About Aareal Bank



Aareal Bank Group is a leading international provider of smart financing, software products, digital solutions and payment transaction applications in the property sector and related industries. Aareal Bank AG, is the Group’s parent entity and is headquartered in Wiesbaden.