Customers are granted up to 15 support requests per year for any issues that impact service performance or availability.
Key takeaways
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Critical failures require immediate expertise.
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Unresolved downtime damages business; accessing a pooled technical team ensures rapid resolution for critical impact incidents.
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Agility depends on autonomous management.
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Delayed configurations stall projects; self-service tools allow teams to independently coordinate updates to meet business needs.
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Unmonitored infrastructure creates blind spots.
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Poor visibility degrades user experience; service management tools provide alerts and control over your extended infrastructure.
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Underutilized platforms waste operational potential.
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Lacking expertise limits efficiency; on-demand training modules provide simulations to master critical administrative tools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The required response time for a critical P1 service issue is less than two hours, with live support available 24/7.
Support for critical P1 service issues must be explicitly requested by phone to guarantee a timely response.
A P2 major impact occurs when a system is partially impacted, or a single failure is reported with a cumbersome workaround
Live support for P3 low impact issues is strictly available during local business hours.
On-demand training modules in the Akamai Control Center provide basic overviews, technical how-tos, and software simulations.
Resources for ongoing additions and changes to your Akamai services can be engaged by contacting your sales account executive.
Configurable alerts inform users whenever defined performance thresholds have been crossed.