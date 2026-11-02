It is an add-on to Akamai’s Managed Security Service and Prolexic products that provides priority access to security experts, tailored engagement, and proactive monitoring.
Key takeaways
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Tailored security experts.
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Slow incident response and unfamiliar security staff increase business risk during attacks, so named SOCC resources handle your cases (available during business hours).
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Rapid escalation.
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Slow incident handling increases breach exposure, so a 5-minute SLA for Severity 1 issues ensures rapid risk reduction.
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Proactive communications.
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Weekly reviews and up to four annual business reviews effectively resolve stability damage caused by poor visibility into security risks.
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Prioritized escalations.
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Standard ticket queues delay resolution during incidents — an issue that is quickly solved by tailored workflows and flagged Akamai system prioritization.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The service guarantees an initial response SLA of 15 minutes for a Severity 1 issue.
Named SOCC staff who are intimately familiar with the customer’s configurations and processes provide security response and assistance during business hours.
It includes increased proactive communication directly from SOCC SMEs, weekly event status reviews, and up to four Customer Business Reviews annually.
Yes, the service provides additional monitoring of the customer’s business websites (up to 2).