It is an add-on service to Akamai’s Managed Security Service and Prolexic products that provides immediate, high-touch, 24/7 security response and enhanced monitoring from named SOCC personnel.
Key takeaways
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Continuous expertise.
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Off-hours attacks risk major downtime, so named 24/7 SOCC experts familiar with your setups deliver immediate high-touch defense.
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Rapid escalation.
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Slow incident handling increases breach exposure, so a 5-minute SLA for Severity 1 issues ensures rapid risk reduction.
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Proactive visibility.
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Blind spots threaten digital uptime, so weekly reviews, website monitoring, and four annual business reviews strengthen stability.
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Specialized support.
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Unprepared staff struggle during high-risk events, so dedicated support for up to four annual events ensures business continuity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The service guarantees SOCC engagement in 5 minutes or less, with initial response SLA of 15 minutes or less for Severity 1 issues .
Named SOCC personnel who are intimately familiar with customer configurations and processes are available 24/7 for security response and attack assistance.
It includes up to four security event support occurrences per year, with up to four event hours allocated for each event.
Customers receive direct communication from SOCC SMEs, including weekly event status reviews and up to four Customer Business Reviews annually.
Structured onboarding checklists and tailored dashboards ensure customers are added to high-visibility shift reports and notification settings.
Customers are flagged in Akamai’s systems for prioritized handling and tailored escalation workflows to reduce downtime and risk.
Yes, the service provides additional monitoring of up to five of the customer’s business websites.