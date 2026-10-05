Healthcare IT environments rely on constant, secure communication across clinical systems, legacy applications, connected medical devices, cloud workloads, and third-party vendors. Overly broad connectivity turns single compromised credentials into open pathways across systems.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Threat actors now utilize frontier LLMs and AI-driven automation to map networks and move laterally in mere minutes. This gives security teams significantly less time to stop suspicious activity before it reaches systems supporting patient care.
Perimeter defenses cannot contain threats that are already inside the network, especially in flat networks where attacks easily move between systems. Additionally, static controls can make containment slow and disruptive to essential clinical work.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides a current view of how applications, workloads, users, and devices communicate, turning that intelligence into least-privilege policies. AI-powered capabilities assist teams by analyzing application behavior, creating and explaining policies, and testing policy impact before enforcement.
Claroty provides deeper context about clinical and medical assets, including device identity, protocols, and risk. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation combines this intelligence with its own view of workload dependencies to evaluate attempted connections against least-privilege policies.
The solution provides clear visibility and enforceable policy controls across data centers, cloud platforms, legacy systems, and connected medical devices. This helps security teams demonstrate granular control over protected health information (PHI) access and overall system connectivity during audits.