Traditional AI models are trained on static datasets and access well-defined data pipelines during inference. Agentic AI systems, by contrast, dynamically query databases, browse the web, invoke APIs, and interact with SaaS applications during execution. This makes agentic AI data governance significantly more complex because the data an agent accesses is not predetermined – it depends on the agent’s reasoning path, which can vary with each invocation.

This dynamic data access pattern closely mirrors the challenges organizations face with shadow AI discovery, where employees use unsanctioned AI tools that access corporate data through browsers and SaaS platforms without IT oversight.

