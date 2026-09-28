Governance Dimension
Traditional AI
Agentic AI
Human oversight
Human-in-the-loop for decisions
Autonomous multi-step execution
Data access scope
Predefined dataset inputs
Dynamic access to SaaS, APIs, web
Action predictability
Deterministic outputs
Non-deterministic action chains
Monitoring approach
Model input/output logging
Requires browser and SaaS-level telemetry
Identity model
Service account or API key
Delegated user identity, often implicit
Key takeaways
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Agentic AI chains multi-step actions across SaaS apps and APIs without intermediate human checkpoints.
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Employees deploying unapproved AI tools and extensions create massive shadow AI blind spots for security.
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Conventional network DLP fails to catch in-session transformations and SaaS-to-SaaS data movements.
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Regulated industries face audit trail and explainability barriers due to non-deterministic agent decisions.
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Agent chaining enables novel privilege escalation when read-access agents pass data to write-access agents.
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Browser telemetry is vital to monitor unmanaged extensions and enforce usage controls in real time.
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Comprehensive discovery, least-privilege access, and AI-aware DLP form essential mitigation pillars.
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Structured frameworks must assign explicit human accountability and incident playbooks for every agent.
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Why Agentic AI Introduces New Governance Risks
Traditional AI systems operate within tightly scoped parameters: a model receives input, produces output, and a human decides what to do with it. Agentic AI fundamentally breaks this pattern. AI agents can plan multi-step tasks, invoke external tools, access SaaS applications, browse the web, and take actions on behalf of users with minimal or no human oversight. This autonomy creates governance risks that existing security frameworks were never designed to address.
Autonomous Decision-Making Without Human Checkpoints
Unlike conventional AI assistants, agentic systems can chain together actions across multiple services. An AI agent tasked with “prepare a quarterly report” might independently query a CRM, pull data from a financial SaaS platform, generate a document, and email it to stakeholders. Each step introduces potential data exposure, and the entire sequence may execute before any human reviews it. The lack of intermediate checkpoints means that a single misconfigured agent can exfiltrate sensitive data across system boundaries in seconds.
Expanded Attack Surface Through Tool Use
Expanded Attack Surface Through Tool Use
Agentic AI systems interact with APIs, browser-based applications, databases, and third-party services. Every integration point becomes a potential attack vector. Consider the following risk amplifiers:
- Credential delegation: Agents often inherit user-level permissions, meaning they can access anything the user can access, frequently without the same contextual judgment a human would apply.
- Browser-based actions: Agents that operate through web browsers can interact with SaaS tools, submit forms, download files, and navigate to external sites, all outside the visibility of traditional endpoint security.Unvetted extensions and plugins: Many agent frameworks support third-party plugins or browser extensions that have not undergone security review, creating shadow AI entry points.
The Shadow AI Problem
Perhaps the most fundamental governance risk is that enterprises often do not know which AI agents are running in their environment. Employees may deploy browser-based AI assistants, connect agents to corporate SaaS accounts, or use AI-powered browser extensions without IT approval. This shadow AI activity bypasses security controls, data loss prevention policies, and compliance monitoring. Without comprehensive discovery of AI agents operating across browsers and SaaS applications, organizations cannot govern what they cannot see.
Key Challenges in Governing AI Agents
The challenges in governing AI agents extend well beyond traditional IT governance. Agentic AI systems exhibit behaviors that are dynamic, context-dependent, and difficult to predict, making standard policy enforcement insufficient.
Lack of Visibility into Agent Behavior
Most enterprise security tools monitor network traffic, endpoint processes, or cloud API calls. AI agents, however, frequently operate within the browser layer, interacting with web applications and SaaS platforms in ways that are invisible to network-based monitoring. Without browser-level telemetry, security teams cannot answer basic questions:
- Which AI agents are active in the organization?
- What data are those agents accessing or generating?
- Which SaaS applications are agents interacting with?
- Are agents sending corporate data to external services?
Identity and Access Control Gaps
AI agents complicate identity management in several ways. An agent may authenticate using a user’s OAuth token, operate under a service account, or leverage stored credentials in a browser session. Traditional identity governance models assume that access requests originate from humans. When an agent acts on behalf of a user, it becomes unclear whether the agent’s actions should be subject to the user’s access policies, a separate agent-specific policy, or both. This ambiguity creates significant ai agent governance challenges around least-privilege enforcement.
Data Loss Prevention Blind Spots
Conventional DLP solutions inspect files at rest, in motion across networks, or at cloud egress points. Agentic AI introduces a new data flow pattern: agents can copy, summarize, transform, and transmit sensitive data entirely within a browser session or across SaaS-to-SaaS integrations. If an AI agent summarizes a confidential document and pastes the summary into an external chat tool, most DLP systems will not detect the exfiltration because the data was transformed and moved through an unmonitored channel.
Unpredictable Multi-Step Execution
Governing a single API call is straightforward. Governing a chain of 15 interdependent actions that an agent decides to execute based on intermediate results is not. The non-deterministic nature of large language model reasoning means that the same prompt can produce different action sequences on different runs. This unpredictability makes it extremely difficult to write static governance policies that anticipate every possible agent behavior.
Compliance and Regulatory Challenges for AI Agents
Regulatory frameworks are struggling to keep pace with agentic AI adoption. Organizations deploying AI agents face significant ai agent compliance challenges because existing regulations were designed for a world where humans make decisions and software executes instructions, not for systems that autonomously plan and act.
Accountability and Liability Ambiguity
When an AI agent makes a decision that violates a regulation, who is accountable? The user who deployed the agent? The developer who built it? The organization that permitted its use? Regulations like the EU AI Act establish risk-based frameworks, but the question of liability for autonomous agent actions remains largely unresolved. Enterprises must establish clear internal accountability structures even where external regulations have not yet caught up.
Data Residency and Cross-Border Data Flows
AI agents that browse the web or interact with global SaaS platforms may inadvertently transfer data across jurisdictional boundaries. An agent operating in an EU-based organization might send personal data to a US-hosted AI service for processing, potentially violating GDPR data transfer requirements. Tracking these flows is difficult because agents make real-time decisions about which services to invoke, and those decisions may vary from one execution to the next.
Audit Trail and Explainability Requirements
Many regulatory frameworks require organizations to maintain audit trails of decisions that affect individuals or financial outcomes. Agentic AI systems present specific challenges here:
- Action logging gaps: If an agent operates through a browser, its actions may not be captured by server-side logs. Browser-level monitoring becomes essential for maintaining complete audit trails.
- Explainability deficits: LLM-based agents cannot always explain why they chose a particular action sequence. Meeting explainability requirements under regulations like the EU AI Act demands additional tooling to capture and reconstruct agent reasoning.
- Consent management: Agents that access or process personal data may need to verify that appropriate consent exists. Automated consent verification at the speed of agent execution is a largely unsolved problem.
Industry-Specific Regulatory Pressure
Financial services, healthcare, and government sectors face heightened compliance scrutiny. In these industries, AI agents that interact with regulated data – patient records, financial transactions, classified information – must comply with sector-specific rules such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP. The risks of agentic AI systems in these contexts are amplified because a single unauthorized agent action could trigger regulatory penalties, breach notification requirements, or loss of certification.
Risk Management Challenges in Agentic AI Systems
Enterprise risk management frameworks must evolve to address the unique threat profile of autonomous AI agents. The ai agent risk management challenges span technical, operational, and strategic dimensions that demand new approaches to risk identification, assessment, and mitigation.
Prompt Injection and Agent Manipulation
Agentic AI systems that process external content are vulnerable to prompt injection attacks. A malicious actor could embed instructions in a webpage, email, or document that an agent processes, causing the agent to deviate from its intended task. For example, an agent browsing a website for research could encounter hidden instructions that cause it to exfiltrate credentials or navigate to a phishing site. AI response validation mechanisms are critical for detecting and blocking manipulated outputs before they translate into harmful actions.
Privilege Escalation Through Agent Chaining
When multiple agents collaborate or when a single agent invokes sub-agents, the effective privilege level can escalate beyond what any individual component was authorized to do. Consider this scenario:
- Agent A has read access to a customer database.
- Agent A passes a data summary to Agent B.
- Agent B has write access to an external communication platform.
- The combined effect is that customer data reaches an external platform, even though neither agent individually had both read and write permissions across that boundary.
This type of privilege escalation through agent chaining is a novel risk that traditional access control models do not address. Organizations need AI access control policies that evaluate the cumulative permissions of agent workflows, not just individual agent capabilities.
Insider Threat Amplification
A malicious insider who manually exfiltrates data is constrained by time and the volume of data they can access during a session. An insider who deploys an AI agent to automate data collection and exfiltration can operate at machine speed, extracting far more data in far less time. AI misuse prevention requires monitoring not just what agents do, but who deployed them and whether their behavior patterns indicate intentional abuse rather than legitimate automation.
Third-Party and Supply Chain Agent Risks
Enterprises increasingly interact with AI agents operated by vendors, partners, and customers. These third-party agents may access corporate resources through APIs, shared SaaS environments, or browser-based portals. Managing the risk of external agents requires:
- Agent identification: Distinguishing between human users and AI agents accessing enterprise resources.
- Behavioral baselining: Establishing normal interaction patterns for third-party agents and flagging anomalies.
- Contractual controls: Ensuring vendor agreements address AI agent usage, data handling, and liability.
- SaaS identity protection: Verifying that third-party agents authenticate through approved identity providers and do not bypass SaaS access controls.
Strategies for Overcoming Agentic AI Governance Challenges
Addressing agentic AI governance challenges requires a combination of technical controls, policy frameworks, and organizational practices. The following strategies provide a practical foundation for enterprises seeking to govern AI agents without stifling innovation.
Establish Comprehensive AI Agent Discovery
You cannot govern what you cannot see. The first step is deploying discovery mechanisms that identify all AI agents operating within the enterprise environment, including shadow AI tools that employees adopt without IT approval. Browser-level monitoring is particularly important because many AI agents operate as browser extensions, web applications, or browser-based automation tools. Akamai Workforce Protector Security provides browser-native visibility into AI agent activity, enabling organizations to discover shadow AI usage, monitor agent interactions with SaaS applications, and enforce AI usage control policies directly at the point of action.
Implement Granular AI Access Control
AI agents should operate under the principle of least privilege, with access scoped to the minimum resources required for their specific task. Effective AI access control involves:
- Per-task permission grants: Rather than giving an agent broad access tied to a user’s identity, issue scoped permissions for each specific workflow.
- Time-bound access: Automatically revoke agent permissions after a task completes or a defined time window expires.
- Cross-agent permission analysis: Evaluate the cumulative access of agent chains to prevent unintended privilege escalation.
- Browser-enforced controls: Block agents from accessing unauthorized SaaS applications or sensitive data categories at the browser level.
Deploy AI-Aware Data Loss Prevention
Traditional DLP must be extended to cover AI-specific data flows. AI DLP solutions should inspect data as it moves through browser sessions, detect when agents attempt to copy sensitive information into external services, and block unauthorized data transfers in real time. This includes monitoring clipboard operations, form submissions, file uploads, and API calls initiated by AI agents within the browser. Organizations should also validate AI-generated responses to ensure that agents do not inadvertently include sensitive data in their outputs.
Build an AI Governance Framework with Clear Accountability
Technical controls alone are insufficient. Enterprises need a formal AI governance framework that defines:
- Agent registration requirements: All AI agents must be registered with IT security before deployment, including documentation of their purpose, data access needs, and expected behaviors.
- Ownership and accountability: Every agent must have a designated human owner who is accountable for the agent’s actions and compliance posture.
- Periodic review cycles: Agent permissions, behaviors, and business justifications should be reviewed quarterly at minimum.
- Incident response procedures: Specific playbooks for responding to agent-related security incidents, including agent isolation, credential revocation, and forensic analysis of browser-level activity logs.
Adopt Continuous Monitoring and Behavioral Analysis
Static policies cannot fully govern non-deterministic agent behavior. Organizations should implement continuous monitoring that establishes behavioral baselines for each agent and flags deviations. This includes tracking the volume and sensitivity of data accessed, the SaaS applications interacted with, the frequency and timing of agent actions, and any attempts to access resources outside the agent’s defined scope. Browser-based security solutions are uniquely positioned to provide this level of granular, real-time visibility because they observe agent actions at the exact point where users and agents interact with web and SaaS resources.
The risks of agentic AI systems will only grow as agents become more capable and more deeply integrated into enterprise workflows. Organizations that invest now in discovery, access control, AI-aware DLP, and structured governance frameworks will be far better positioned to capture the productivity benefits of agentic AI while managing the security, compliance, and operational risks that accompany autonomous AI agent deployment.
Or EshedOr Eshed is the Co-Founder of LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.