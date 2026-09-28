When multiple agents collaborate or when a single agent invokes sub-agents, the effective privilege level can escalate beyond what any individual component was authorized to do. Consider this scenario:

Agent A has read access to a customer database. Agent A passes a data summary to Agent B. Agent B has write access to an external communication platform. The combined effect is that customer data reaches an external platform, even though neither agent individually had both read and write permissions across that boundary.

This type of privilege escalation through agent chaining is a novel risk that traditional access control models do not address. Organizations need AI access control policies that evaluate the cumulative permissions of agent workflows, not just individual agent capabilities.