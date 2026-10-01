The technology layer of an AI governance framework should provide comprehensive visibility and control over AI interactions across the enterprise. Key capabilities to evaluate include real-time monitoring of AI tool usage across browsers and SaaS applications, granular data protection policies that prevent sensitive information from reaching unauthorized AI services, shadow AI discovery that identifies unsanctioned AI tools and browser extensions, and SaaS identity protection that ensures AI access aligns with identity and role-based policies. LayerX Security addresses these requirements through its enterprise browser security platform, which provides AI governance controls at the browser layer where most AI interactions originate, enabling organizations to enforce AI usage control, prevent data leakage, and maintain full visibility into AI activity without disrupting employee productivity.