AI Session Hijacking: Risks in Web-Based AI Tools

The integration of Generative AI (GenAI) into daily enterprise operations has marked a significant strategic shift in how businesses innovate and enhance productivity. Web-based AI platforms are now central to workflows in software development, marketing, financial analysis, and customer support. However, this rapid adoption introduces a new and subtle attack surface within the browser itself. One of the most critical, yet often overlooked, vulnerabilities is AI session hijacking. This attack vector moves beyond traditional network or endpoint threats, targeting the very fabric of user interaction with web applications.

When an attacker successfully hijacks an AI session, they do not merely steal data; they take unauthorized control of the user's account within a trusted AI environment. They can exploit this access to exfiltrate sensitive intellectual property, inject malicious data into corporate knowledge bases, or impersonate employees for nefarious purposes. As organizations become more reliant on these powerful tools, understanding and mitigating this browser-based AI threat is not just a technical requirement but a business imperative. Effectively safeguarding these new workflows requires a security approach that operates at the point of interaction: the browser.