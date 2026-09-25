What Is AI Usage Control?

AI Usage Control is an umbrella term encompassing the various risks and challenges associated with AI usage, such as data loss prevention (DLP), misuse, or unintended behavior. As organizations race to integrate AI into daily workflows, they simultaneously create new pathways for data exfiltration, compliance violations, and security incidents. Effectively managing this new ecosystem requires a strategic approach that moves beyond simple bans and focuses on enabling productivity securely. The core challenge is no longer if AI should be used, but how to govern AI usage responsibly.

The rapid adoption of AI tools has fundamentally altered the enterprise security ecosystem. Employees, seeking to enhance productivity, frequently turn to publicly available AI platforms and third-party extensions, often without the knowledge or approval of IT and security teams. This creates a significant blind spot where sensitive corporate data, from source code and financial reports to personally identifiable information (PII), can be exposed. Without a robust framework for AI usage control, organizations are left vulnerable to a host of emerging threats that traditional security tools are ill-equipped to handle.