Top 9 AI Security Solutions for 2026

AI security solutions are specialized tools designed to secure the usage of artificial intelligence within the enterprise. They primarily focus on two areas. First, they protect the organization from risks introduced by employees using GenAI tools, such as data leakage through prompts or the use of unsanctioned “shadow AI” applications. Second, they protect the AI models and applications themselves from external attacks like prompt injection or model theft.

These tools matter because standard data loss prevention (DLP) and firewalls are often blind to the context of AI interactions. A user pasting customer data into ChatGPT looks like normal encrypted web traffic to a firewall. AI security solutions decode this traffic to apply granular policies, ensuring that sensitive data remains internal while still allowing employees to benefit from productivity gains. This is particularly critical in the browser, which has become the primary interface for both authorized and unauthorized AI usage.