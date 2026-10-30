12 Best Browser Isolation Software Solutions for 2026

Remote browser isolation (RBI) technologies protect organizations by executing web code in a separate, contained environment rather than on the user’s local device. This separation ensures that malicious scripts, ransomware, and zero-day exploits cannot reach the endpoint or the corporate network. By effectively “air-gapping” the browsing session, security teams can allow users to access the open web safely without the risk of infection.

Modern RBI has evolved from a niche security control into a core component of the enterprise browser security stack. With the browser now serving as the primary operating system for work, these tools are essential for preventing data exfiltration from SaaS applications and enforcing Zero Trust policies. They provide critical visibility into user activity that traditional firewalls miss, especially when employees are working from personal devices or public networks.