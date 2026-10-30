Unlike a traditional Denial of Service (DoS) attack, which aims to render a system unusable for legitimate users, a DoW attack has a different objective: weaponizing an organization’s own operational expenses against it. The foundation of this threat lies in the economic model of the GenAI ecosystem. Major providers like OpenAI, Google, AWS Bedrock, and Anthropic typically charge customers on a pay-per-use basis, billing for the number of “tokens”, the fundamental units of data an LLM processes, consumed during an interaction. A high-volume or complex query requires more tokens, directly increasing the cost.

Attackers manipulate this model through various forms of LLM token abuse. They design inputs intended to maximize consumption, turning a predictable utility into a financial liability. This strategy of causing excessive token usage can cripple a GenAI budget in hours. Key techniques include:

Resource-Intensive Queries: Attackers submit prompts that force the model to perform computationally expensive tasks, such as writing thousands of lines of code, analyzing vast documents, or solving complex mathematical problems.

Recursive Prompting: A malicious user can craft an input that causes the LLM to enter a loop, where its own output becomes the input for the next query, leading to exponential growth in token use.

Automated Query Flooding: Using simple scripts or automation frameworks, an adversary can bombard a GenAI endpoint with a high volume of requests, each incurring a small cost that rapidly accumulates.

When these methods are executed at scale from multiple sources simultaneously, they become a distributed DoW attack. This coordinated approach makes it difficult to trace the attack to a single origin, allowing the financial drain to continue unabated. These token consumption attacks are particularly dangerous because the malicious queries can appear as legitimate traffic, bypassing security systems that are not designed to analyze the intent or resource impact of a prompt.