Achieving ISO 42001 compliance is a strategic initiative that requires commitment from leadership and collaboration across departments. It is not merely an IT or data science project but a business-wide effort to embed responsible AI practices into the organization’s DNA. Here are the practical steps to begin your journey.

First, start with a gap analysis. Compare your existing AI governance policies and practices against the ISO 42001 requirements. This will help you identify areas that need attention and develop a realistic implementation roadmap. An ISO 42001 checklist can be an invaluable tool at this stage, providing a structured way to assess your current state and track progress. You can find pre-made checklists or develop your own based on the standard’s clauses.

Second, establish a formal AI Management System (AIMS). This involves defining AI-related policies, objectives, roles, and responsibilities. Your AIMS should be integrated with other management systems to ensure a unified approach to governance and risk. This is where a strong AI governance framework becomes critical, setting the rules for how AI is used across the organization.

Third, focus on operationalizing the policies. This means implementing the technical and organizational controls needed to meet the standard’s requirements. For instance, to control GenAI usage, you need visibility into which employees are using which tools and what data is being shared. This is where solutions like Akamai Workforce Protector become essential. By providing full audit capabilities for all SaaS applications, including “shadow” GenAI tools, Akamai Workforce Protector helps enforce granular, risk-based guardrails over all SaaS usage, directly supporting the objectives of ISO 42001 AI governance.

Imagine a scenario: a product manager uses a free, unsanctioned GenAI-powered diagramming tool to create a roadmap containing sensitive, unreleased feature details. Without proper controls, this data could be used to train the tool’s public model, leading to a major data leak. A browser-native solution like Akamai Workforce Protector can detect this activity, block the upload of sensitive data, and alert the security team, all without hindering the employee’s productivity with approved tools. This is a practical example of enforcing the data protection principles required by the standard.