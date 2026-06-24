The technology sector has reached a critical architectural impasse. While many stakeholders envision a future of autonomous AI agents that anticipate needs in real time, the underlying infrastructure remains tethered to a centralized topology that makes this vision physically impossible.

The industry markets instantaneous machine intelligence while delivering it over a framework built for human patience — a fundamental mismatch that threatens the viability of the next generation of enterprise AI.

For three decades, the cloud was optimized for the human threshold, comfortably absorbing the 100-ms delays inherent in crosscontinental data transit. But an AI agent does not operate on a human clock.