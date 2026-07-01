AI Inference Is Swallowing the Cloud

More than a decade after software began eating the world, AI is now eating software. AI is changing the very nature of software: its role in the human ecosystem and how it serves humankind. The consequences of this change are profound and reach into nearly every aspect of human endeavor. The focus here, though, is on the consequences for infrastructure — the cloud, in particular.

As AI devours software, is the cloud the final course in that meal?

The short answer is yes, but not because AI will eliminate the cloud. Rather, AI will dramatically and irrevocably alter it. Specifically, it is generative AI (GenAI) — encompassing large language models (LLMs), image- and video-generation models, and their orchestration within autonomous agents — that is the most consequential form of AI for cloud infrastructure.

We all know that GenAI is ravenous: ravenous for power, ravenous for computation, and ravenous for storage. So as AI becomes part of everything we do: How do we feed the beast?

The current dominant approach is essentially brute force: Expend massive amounts of capital to build out massive, centralized data centers that host massive AI models. This approach will fail. It is economically unsustainable. It is ecologically disastrous. Most critically, it is architecturally incapable of scaling to meet the looming demand.

We refuse to accept a future defined by a new “World Wide Wait.” The industry must move beyond the illusion of hypercentralized infrastructure. We must be smart about matching infrastructure to use cases, tailoring the technology, and meeting agents where they actually live. The cloud must adapt, decentralize, and evolve … or it will be consumed.

Fortunately, there is a better way to answer this question. Not with brute force. With intelligence.