Why Taste Matters: Building Real-Time Recommendation Systems with AI

Alex Leung is a Senior Enterprise Architect at Akamai. He advises leading enterprises across media, commerce, and digital platforms on building scalable, secure, and high-performance internet architectures.

With more than 20 years of experience, Alex has led a wide range of initiatives spanning over-the-top (OTT) streaming, edge computing, and large-scale distributed systems. In addition to helping broadcasters evolve their services for OTT delivery, he has conducted security assessments for numerous organizations, strengthening the resilience of their web and mobile applications against modern threats.

Prior to joining Akamai, Alex delivered complex projects including a video-on-demand e-learning platform for government agencies in the Hong Kong SAR and an image search engine built on Apache SOLR.

He holds a Master’s degree in Applied Physics from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Physics from Cornell University.