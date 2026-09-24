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Background

Alex Leung

Senior Enterprise Architect

Alex Leung is a Senior Enterprise Architect at Akamai. He advises leading enterprises across media, commerce, and digital platforms on building scalable, secure, and high-performance internet architectures.

With more than 20 years of experience, Alex has led a wide range of initiatives spanning over-the-top (OTT) streaming, edge computing, and large-scale distributed systems. In addition to helping broadcasters evolve their services for OTT delivery, he has conducted security assessments for numerous organizations, strengthening the resilience of their web and mobile applications against modern threats.

Prior to joining Akamai, Alex delivered complex projects including a video-on-demand e-learning platform for government agencies in the Hong Kong SAR  and an image search engine built on Apache SOLR.

He holds a Master’s degree in Applied Physics from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Physics from Cornell University.

Posts by Alex Leung

What Would RAG Look Like If Miranda Priestly Were the User?

September 24, 2026Alex Leung

Learn about building “Miranda” — a multimodal search engine indexing 280K+ fashion images using OpenCLIP, PyTorch GEMM, and local LLMs without a vector database.

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Why Taste Matters: Building Real-Time Recommendation Systems with AI

July 20, 2026Alex Leung

Learn how recommendation systems use embeddings, user behavior, and edge inference to deliver fresher, more relevant experiences in real time.

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Distributed AI Inference: Why Placement Is the New Bottleneck

May 27, 2026Alex Leung

In real AI systems, bottlenecks don't disappear, they move. Learn about why inference placement, not raw compute, is the decisive infrastructure question.

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Pad Credit Card Info to Protect Customers' Wallets

December 05, 2024Alex Leung

We take a look at a recently-assessed API, to see how it avoided the problem that helped the Allies beat the Axis powers in World War II.

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Scrub EXIF Image Data in Your DevOps Pipeline

October 24, 2024Alex Leung

In this post, we’ll go over why you need to scrub EXIF image data and how to integrate this process into your DevOps pipeline.

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Pay Attention to Your Non-Production Subdomains

October 17, 2024Alex Leung

It’s common for security teams to focus their best efforts on an organization’s primary production domain.

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Pointless May Not Be Harmless: The Story of a Login Page with a Blank Security Question

September 17, 2024Alex Leung

Discover how attackers exploit security vulnerabilities in login pages and learn how to protect your web applications with best practices.

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Security in Your DevOps Pipeline

September 10, 2024Alex Leung

Not disabling introspection before going live can pose a major security risk. We offer steps to improve security in your DevOps pipeline.

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The Dangers of the Never-Expiring JWT: Hidden Security Vulnerabilities

September 03, 2024Alex Leung

In this blog post, we focus on non-expiring JWTs. We look at how this issue arises along with the associated security vulnerabilities.

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Defend Your GraphQL Server Against Excessive Resource Consumption

August 20, 2024Alex Leung

We'll explore how GraphQL’s flexibility can be turned against you, focusing on a vulnerability highlighted by the OWASP API Security Top 10.

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Defending Against a Login API Brute Force Attack

August 13, 2024Alex Leung

Learn the importance of implementing the 'maximum failed login attempt' safeguard to protect your user accounts.

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