Distributed AI Inference: Why Placement Is the New Bottleneck

Once you accept that bottlenecks move, the follow-up question is the interesting one: Where should the expensive work actually happen?

If embedding is the dominant cost, and embedding operates on raw input data, then the compute wants to be near the data. Moving raw data to a distant region to embed it, then moving the embeddings back, wastes bandwidth, adds latency, and compounds at every step.

The traditional drivers for edge computing still apply:

Latency: Users notice

Bandwidth efficiency: Moving data costs money

Data locality: Some data can't or shouldn't leave a region

But the newer driver — and, in my view, the more decisive one for AI — is computational placement. You want the expensive step to happen where it's cheapest to run. And for embedding-heavy workloads, that's close to the source.

This architectural pattern is one of the reasons Akamai Cloud is built the way it is. We have a globally distributed footprint with compute available near where data is generated. This is exactly the shape the workload wants.