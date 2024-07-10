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Allen West

Posts by Allen West

CVE-2024-4577 Exploits in the Wild One Day After Disclosure

July 10, 2024Sam Tinklenberg,  Kyle Lefton,  and Allen West

Akamai researchers observed numerous exploit attempts to abuse the PHP vulnerability CVE-2024-4577 as early as one day after disclosure.

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Proxyjacking: The Latest Cybercriminal Side Hustle

June 29, 2023Allen West

Proxyjacking is a new way for cybercriminals to monetize a victim’s extra bandwidth with fewer resources than cryptomining — and less chance of discovery.

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The Dark Frost Enigma: An Unexpectedly Prevalent Botnet Author Profile

May 25, 2023Allen West

See how discovering a new botnet composed of known malware highlights a surprisingly common threat actor profile.

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Uncovering HinataBot: A Deep Dive into a Go-Based Threat

March 16, 2023Chad Seaman,  Allen West,  and Larry Cashdollar

Akamai researchers uncover and reverse engineer a new Go-based DDoS botnet.

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Emulating KmsdBot’s Command and Control and Examining Its Attack Traffic

December 19, 2022Allen West and Larry Cashdollar

Read about the global impact of KmsdBot, a botnet that hit our honeypot earlier this year, and why the evidence is pointing toward it being a DDoS for hire.

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