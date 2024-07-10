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Akamai researchers observed numerous exploit attempts to abuse the PHP vulnerability CVE-2024-4577 as early as one day after disclosure.
Proxyjacking is a new way for cybercriminals to monetize a victim’s extra bandwidth with fewer resources than cryptomining — and less chance of discovery.
See how discovering a new botnet composed of known malware highlights a surprisingly common threat actor profile.
Akamai researchers uncover and reverse engineer a new Go-based DDoS botnet.
Read about the global impact of KmsdBot, a botnet that hit our honeypot earlier this year, and why the evidence is pointing toward it being a DDoS for hire.