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Balakrishnan Nair

Advanced Technology Group Lead

Bala Nair leads the Advanced Technology Group in the services division at Akamai and is responsible for all the services and support needs for our public cloud offering. Bala has approximately 22 years of experience in the IT industry, which has spanned multiple geographies, and in the last few years has led various functions such as services and support, sales, and global account management. His current focus is on continuing to develop a world-class services and support team for cloud compute offerings and on building an extensive partner and system integrator network.

Posts by Balakrishnan Nair

Akamai Customer Trust Built on Partnership and Best User Experience

March 21, 2024Balakrishnan Nair

Learn more about Akamai’s 25-year history of growing with our partners to deliver high-performance, reliable products and solutions.

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