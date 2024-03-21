Bala Nair leads the Advanced Technology Group in the services division at Akamai and is responsible for all the services and support needs for our public cloud offering. Bala has approximately 22 years of experience in the IT industry, which has spanned multiple geographies, and in the last few years has led various functions such as services and support, sales, and global account management. His current focus is on continuing to develop a world-class services and support team for cloud compute offerings and on building an extensive partner and system integrator network.