Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Barry Greene

Posts by Barry Greene

Global Traffic Management for Cloud, Data Centers, and CDNs

March 06, 2019Barry Greene

Twenty years ago it would be common to have multiple data centers load balanced with specialized devices. The applications in multiple data centers would use the Domain Name System (DNS) to look up the application destination. The DNS system would be set up to with multiple data center locations. This would "round robin" the results between the data centers. If you have four data centers, the customers would get "round-robined" between each data center.

Read blog