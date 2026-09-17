Boris Kirzner is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai, responsible for product vision, strategy, and operations of client-side protection products. He has a strong architectural design, software development, and security background, with more than 20 years of experience in creating cloud-based security products from inception to launch, including web application protection, bot management, and client-side protection. Boris has a Master of Engineering degree in Information Systems and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Technion — Israel Institute of Technology.