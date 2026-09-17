Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Boris Kirzner

Senior Product Manager

Boris Kirzner is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai, responsible for product vision, strategy, and operations of client-side protection products. He has a strong architectural design, software development, and security background, with more than 20 years of experience in creating cloud-based security products from inception to launch, including web application protection, bot management, and client-side protection. Boris has a Master of Engineering degree in Information Systems and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Technion — Israel Institute of Technology.

Posts by Boris Kirzner

Unifying Client-Side Protection in Akamai Application Protection Platform

September 17, 2026Boris Kirzner

Protect web apps from browser-side threats. Akamai Application Protection Platform now unifies client-side rules and WAAP controls in a single console.

Read blog

Understand the Shift Toward AI-Driven Interactions: ​A Guide to MCP

February 12, 2026Maxim Zavodchik and Boris Kirzner

Learn why enterprises are paying attention to MCP and discover the high-level leadership considerations that come with adopting it.

Read blog

PCI DSS v4.0.1: The Changes You Need to Know to Qualify for SAQ A

February 26, 2025Emily Lyons,  Boris Kirzner,  and Mark Carrizosa

What's changed in PCI DSS v4.0.1? Get a breakdown of what these new requirements mean and how Akamai’s solutions can help.

Read blog

Finding Solutions to Meet PCI DSS v4.0 Requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1

November 08, 2024Boris Kirzner

Learn how to choose a solution that will fulfill the PCI DSS v4.0 JavaScript security requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 before the deadline.

Read blog

PCI DSS v4: Uncovering Web Skimming Threats with Payment Integrations

September 14, 2023Boris Kirzner

Explore how various payment integration methods can be threatened by web skimming attacks and data exfiltration on the client side.

Read blog