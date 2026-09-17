Unifying Client-Side Protection in Akamai Application Protection Platform

Define browser-side rules where you already define everything else

Akamai Application Protection Platform now includes native client-side protection. Security teams can create client-side rules directly inside application protection security policies: the same place that they configure WAF rules, bot defenses, and API protections.

This isn't a separate console or a bolt-on; it's a dedicated section within the existing policy experience, built to work the same way.

Rules can target specific pages, first-party scripts, third-party scripts, or individual scripts by URL. You can apply a rule broadly across all pages, or focus it on a specific page and hostname combination — which matters when the protection level for a payment checkout or login form needs to be different from the rest of the application.