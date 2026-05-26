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Dan Sheppard

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Dan Sheppard is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Akamai.

Posts by Dan Sheppard

Introducing Password-Less Provisioning and Atomic Customization for VMs

May 26, 2026Dan Sheppard

Akamai Cloud introduces password-less provisioning and atomic customization. Align with Zero Trust by eliminating root passwords and hardening VMs at creation.

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Why GPU Card Counts Matter for Real AI Workloads

March 03, 2026Dan Sheppard

Stay ahead with NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in the Akamai Inference Cloud. Discover the right GPU shape for your AI needs.

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