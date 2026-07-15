Dave McCarthy is Group Vice President within IDC’s Enterprise Infrastructure global research domain and the lead for the Cloud and Data centers subdomain. In this role, he leads IDC’s comprehensive research into cloud infrastructure services, spanning public, private, hybrid, multicloud, distributed, sovereign, and edge environments, as well as data center facilities and services, tracking market trends across owner/operators, critical non-IT equipment, and services. Serving both technology suppliers and IT decision-makers, Dave delivers strategic insights on how modern cloud and data center architecture provides the foundation for general-purpose and AI-native workloads, enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, unlock new revenue streams, and capture competitive advantage.