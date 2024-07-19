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Debayan Roy

Posts by Debayan Roy

Akamai Early Hints: A New Way for Improving User Experience and Core Web Vitals

July 19, 2024Debayan Roy

With Akamai Early Hints, customers get better end-to-end web page experiences thanks to direct Core Web Vitals improvements.

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