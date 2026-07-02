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Deb Prakash

Senior Product Manager

Deb Prakash is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai.

Posts by Debeesantosh Prakash

Real-Time Observability: Introducing Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts

July 02, 2026Deb Prakash

Learn how to monitor your critical Linode services and act instantly with the new alerting capabilities offered by Akamai Cloud Pulse Alerts.

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