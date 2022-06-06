Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Erik Nygren

Fellow

Erik Nygren is an Akamai Fellow and Chief Architect in Akamai's Platform Infrastructure Engineering organization and has been with Akamai since June of 1999. Among other responsibilities, Erik is leading the platform architecture for Akamai's IPv6 initiative. He is a long-time member and current chair of Akamai's Architecture Group and has had deep involvement in many engineering and operations areas across Akamai for over 17 years. Erik received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Computer Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and he came to Akamai part way through his PhD program at MIT, working in the Parallel and Distributed Operating Systems group. Previously, Erik was a co-founder of Fourth Planet, a data visualization company, and worked in the Intelligent Mechanisms group at NASA Ames Research Center.

Posts by Erik Nygren

10 Years Since World IPv6 Launch

June 06, 2022Erik Nygren

A decade past World IPv6 Launch and we are well through the migration away from legacy IPv4, but still have a long way to go.

Read blog

Adding Akamai Shared Domains to the Public Suffix List

March 21, 2022Erik Nygren

Akamai plans to submit a number of our shared domains to the “PRIVATE” section of the Public Suffix List (PSL) at some point on or after March 31, 2022. The PSL contains multi-party domain suffixes and is used by a wide range of client software (for example, web browsers) to implement policy decisions, such as to prevent cookies from being set on public or multi-party domains.

Read blog

Why You Shouldn't Tie IP Addresses to Tokens

February 11, 2022Erik Nygren and Alex Balford

Locking tokens to the client IP address might seem like a good way to prevent content theft, such as sharing of authenticated URLs that include tokens. It might even appear to work in small-scale test environments. However, the internet has evolved to a point where it’s quite common for clients to use multiple source IP addresses. This is especially true when a token is created by a server on one hostname (such as a CMS) but then validated by a server on another hostname, such as an Akamai edge server, when serving content.

Read blog

At 21 Tbps, Reaching New Levels of IPv6 Traffic

February 13, 2020Erik Nygren

The global adoption of IPv6 is important to the future of the internet and Akamai has been committed to helping move IPv6 deployment forward ever since we launched production IPv6 support in 2012.

Read blog

Six Years Since World IPv6 Launch: Entering the Majority Phases

June 06, 2018Erik Nygren

While we still have a ways to go before residual users of IPv4 are truly "laggards", we are at a stage where the use of IPv6 should be considered the norm.

Read blog

Launching Forward with IPv6

June 01, 2012Erik Nygren

With the era of freely available IPv4 addresses nearing its end, I'm pleased to see that 2012 appears to be the year when the IPv6 Internet will finally reach maturity and launch into wide-scale commercial use. For over a decade, the groundwork for the migration to version 6 of the Internet Protocol (IPv6) has been built, with changes to operating systems, client and server software, routers, and Internet backbone networks. To-date, however, the availability of IPv6 content and end-users has remained slim with few Web sites being available over IPv6 and with just over 0.5% of global Internet users having IPv6 connectivity that their machines will elect to use.

Read blog