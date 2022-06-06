Erik Nygren is an Akamai Fellow and Chief Architect in Akamai's Platform Infrastructure Engineering organization and has been with Akamai since June of 1999. Among other responsibilities, Erik is leading the platform architecture for Akamai's IPv6 initiative. He is a long-time member and current chair of Akamai's Architecture Group and has had deep involvement in many engineering and operations areas across Akamai for over 17 years. Erik received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Computer Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and he came to Akamai part way through his PhD program at MIT, working in the Parallel and Distributed Operating Systems group. Previously, Erik was a co-founder of Fourth Planet, a data visualization company, and worked in the Intelligent Mechanisms group at NASA Ames Research Center.