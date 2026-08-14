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Background

Gal Meiri

Senior AI Security Research Manager

Gal Meiri is a Senior AI Security Research Manager at Akamai and leads a group of security researchers and data scientists focused on securing generative AI applications and agentic workflows. His research examines emerging threats across the AI attack surface, and his work spans offensive and defensive AI security by building protection capabilities for securing AI interactions at runtime. Gal is also a public speaker who presents the latest threat intelligence at leading security conferences and industry events.

 

Posts by Gal Meiri

The OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications 2026: From Model Risks to Agentic Security

August 14, 2026Gal Meiri

Explore the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications 2026. Learn how Akamai Firewall for AI addresses agentic AI risks and Hidden Context Exposure.

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The New MCP Specification: What Security Teams Must Prepare For

June 25, 2026Maxim Zavodchik,  Segev Fogel,  and Gal Meiri

As MCP evolves with a new stateless architecture, security responsibility shifts to developers. Learn how Akamai is threat modeling the new specification.

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AI Reconnaissance: The Missing Layer in Chatbot Security

June 23, 2026Gal Meiri

Read how Akamai threat researchers uncovered how attackers use benign-looking questions for AI reconnaissance, and why dynamic runtime guardrails are critical.

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Magecart: How Akamai Protected a Global Retailer Against a Live Attack

March 07, 2025Gal Meiri

Read how Akamai protected a large global retailer from a silent, data-stealing, Magecart attack that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

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How to Recognize AI Attacks and Strategies for Securing Your AI Applications

February 19, 2025Ziv Eli and Gal Meiri

Cybercriminals are weaponizing AI using attacks like prompt injections, data poisoning, and jailbreak attempts. Security for AI is more critical than ever.

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Examining the Polyfill Attack from Akamai's Point of View

July 02, 2024Gal Meiri

Get an overview of and learn how to defend your organization against the polyfill.io supply chain attack.

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November’s Shopping Holidays: Online Shopping, Sales, and Magecart Attacks

December 07, 2023Gal Meiri

Learn how to keep your business and your customers safe from Magecart attacks during the November shopping holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

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In-App Browsers and Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance

September 16, 2022Gal Meiri

Learn how Akamai's Client-Side Protection & Compliance tracks In-App browser injections to make sure sensitive information is kept safe and private.

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A New Skimmer Uses WebSockets and a Fake Credit Card Form to Steal Sensitive Data

November 10, 2020Gal Meiri

A new skimmer attack was discovered this week, targeting various online e-commerce sites built with different frameworks. As I write this blog post, the attack is still active and exfiltrating data.

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