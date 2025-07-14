Linode Kubernetes Engine Enterprise (LKE Enterprise) launched in Limited Availability on June 5th, and with this launch, we wanted to highlight three ways Linode Kubernetes Engine Enterprise (LKE Enterprise) launched in Limited Availability on June 5th, and with this launch, we wanted to highlight three ways you can create your first Enterprise cluster. This blog includes brief instructions for using Cloud Manager, the Linode CLI, and Terraform. If you don’t have access to LKE Enterprise already, you can reach out to your account team to enable the service on your account.