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George Zhukovsky

Posts by George Zhukovsky

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) Now Available in Akamai Cloud

March 09, 2026George Zhukovsky

Akamai Cloud now supports role-based access control (RBAC), giving Admins secure, simplified, and auditable access management for users and cloud resources.

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