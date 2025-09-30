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Hana Jeddy

Posts by Hana Jeddy

The State of Enterprise AI: Why Edge Native Is the Fastest Path to ROI

September 30, 2025Hana Jeddy

Enterprises are scaling AI adoption with edge native infrastructure. Learn why real-time, low-latency performance at the edge is the fastest path.

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Production-Grade K8s without Complexity: Introducing LKE-Enterprise

March 31, 2025Hana Jeddy

LKE-Enterprise represents more than just a new product– we're committed to making enterprise K8s capabilities to workloads of all sizes.

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Scale Transcoding and AI Workloads with GPU Kubernetes Clusters

March 07, 2025Hana Jeddy

Add GPU node pools to your managed Kubernetes clusters to scale media and AI applications.

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