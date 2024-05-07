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Helder Ferrão

Posts by Helder Ferrão

How Effectively Are You Deploying Segmentation to Mitigate Cyberattack Risks?

May 07, 2024Cheryl Chiodi,  Susan McReynolds,  Helder Ferrão,  and Carley Thornell

Akamai recently completed a major analysis of survey data from global security pros to uncover industry and regional trends in the state of segmentation.

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API Cyberattacks: A Growing Threat for Organizations in Latin America

April 12, 2024Helder Ferrão

Learn about the growing threat of API cyberattacks and their effect on industries across Latin America.

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