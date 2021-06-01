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Hideki Ito

Posts by Hideki Ito

Akamai Blog | How Enigmo Moved Logic from Client to Origin to Edge

June 01, 2021Hideki Ito

Enigmo owns BUYMA, a Japanese fashion C2C marketplace that helps people buy and sell high-quality goods from overseas on www.buyma.com.

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