Akamai Blog | Wedia, Digital Asset Management Software Provider, Delivers Seamless Digital Experiences with Help from Akamai
Wedia makes it possible for some of the world’s biggest companies to effectively manage, customize, and deliver their marketing assets. Akamai is delighted that this fantastic brand has chosen us to deliver a rich and engaging web experience for its customers while also ensuring the highest level of security for the great array of multimedia assets stored on their platform by a number of Fortune 500 companies.