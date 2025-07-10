Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

James Brown

Posts by James Brown

The Prompt as a Rulebook - Guiding LLM Agents Beyond Basic Instructions

July 10, 2025James Brown

In our journey of integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) with traditional APIs, we've seen how prompts become the new "API docs," describing what a tool In our journey of integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) with traditional APIs, we've seen how prompts become the new "API docs," describing what a tool can do. It all sounds wonderfully simple at first. You give the LLM access to some tools, describe them, and voilà, you have an intelligent agent! But as many of us are discovering, there's a crucial difference between an LLM that can use a tool and an LLM that uses a tool wisely or effectively in a broader context. This directly addresses the challenges we saw with our simple Calendar Assistant.

Read blog

Securing the Frontier - Navigating Security in LLM-Integrated Systems

July 09, 2025James Brown

In the previous parts of this series, we've explored the exciting new ways Large Language Models (LLMs) can integrate with APIs and act as intelligent As we integrate LLMs deeper into our applications, the attack surface naturally expands.

Read blog

The New Toolkit: LLMs, Prompts, and Basic Tool Interaction

July 03, 2025James Brown

LLMs interact differently; instead of a strict schema, they read a plain-language description of what a tool or system can do.

Read blog

The Paradigm Shift: From Traditional APIs to Language-Driven Integration

June 26, 2025James Brown

Large language models (LLMs) are changing the game, offering a new way for systems to interact based on understanding language, not just strict formats.

Read blog