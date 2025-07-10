In our journey of integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) with traditional APIs, we've seen how prompts become the new "API docs," describing what a tool In our journey of integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) with traditional APIs, we've seen how prompts become the new "API docs," describing what a tool can do. It all sounds wonderfully simple at first. You give the LLM access to some tools, describe them, and voilà, you have an intelligent agent! But as many of us are discovering, there's a crucial difference between an LLM that can use a tool and an LLM that uses a tool wisely or effectively in a broader context. This directly addresses the challenges we saw with our simple Calendar Assistant.