Jan Schaumann, Chief Information Security Architect at Akamai, has more than 20 years of experience building and securing high-availability services at internet scale. At Akamai, he launched our bug bounty program, works with the Architecture Group on a range of company-wide initiatives, represents InfoSec in the Open Source Working Group, and leads the internal Cryptography Group, among other initiatives. His research interests cover the overall health of the internet, as well as the safety and privacy of its users.