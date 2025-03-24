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Janki Kaura

Senior Manager Channel Marketing

Janki Kaura is the Channel Marketing Manager at Akamai.

Posts by Janki Kaura

Akamai’s Channel-First Strategy: Driving Partner Success in 2025

March 24, 2025Janki Kaura

Customer success is Akamai’s priority — and our many industry awards highlight how we've empowered our partners to thrive. See what we have planned for 2025.

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