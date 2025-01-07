Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Jean-François Lecas

Jean-François Lecas is the Chief Experience Officer at Scaleflex.

Posts by Jean-François Lecas

How Your Business Can Benefit From Combining a DAM and CDN

January 07, 2025Jean-François Lecas

Scaleflex is an independent software vendor (ISV) in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program. Managing and delivering content comes with challenges Combining a Digital Asset Management (DAM) system with a Content Delivery Network (CDN) can streamline workflows, enhance user experiences, and boost efficiency. Learn from real-world examples how businesses like Innocean and Costa Coffee transformed their content strategies with Scaleflex and Akamai. Optimize your content operations and deliver exceptional experiences at scale.

Read blog