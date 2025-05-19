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John Natale

Global Content Marketing Manager

John Natale is the Global Content Marketing Manager for Akamai.

Posts by John Natale

Compliance Insights: How to Stop Lateral Movement and Boost Authorization

May 19, 2025John Natale

Stop lateral movement before it starts. Learn how to meet security compliance regulations with layered security, microsegmentation, and smart API protection.

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Gain Deeper Visibility into Risks to Meet Security Compliance Demands

May 09, 2025John Natale

Learn how real-time visibility into assets, infrastructure, and threats can reduce risk, strengthen security, and regulatory compliance.

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Bolster Your Regulatory Compliance with Layered Security Measures

May 02, 2025John Natale

See how layered defenses can help your organization strengthen regulatory compliance and limit attacker movement.

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How to Use ITSM, SIEM, and SOAR to Remediate API Attacks

October 08, 2024John Natale

Learn about ITSM, SIEM, and SOAR and how to use them to identify, analyze, and remediate API attacks.

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Why Fuzzing Isn’t Enough to Test Your APIs for Security Issues

October 03, 2024John Natale

Learn about API testing best practices and find out why fuzzing has limitations for enterprises that need API security.

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How to Detect Suspicious API Traffic

September 10, 2024John Natale

Learn how to proactively monitor and detect suspicious API traffic to protect your organization from potentially serious security incidents.

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How to Reduce API Sprawl with API Discovery

September 09, 2024John Natale

Learn how API discovery can identify, catalog, and manage APIs and reduce API sprawl.

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5 Reasons Why You Need API Discovery

September 05, 2024John Natale

Learn why API discovery is the first step in fortifying your API security posture.

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Best Practices to Help Meet PCI DSS v4.0 API Security Compliance

August 30, 2024John Natale

Learn the best practices to follow for compliance with PCI DSS v4.0’s API-related security requirements.

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How Securing APIs Factors into DORA Compliance

August 22, 2024John Natale

Learn best practices for discovering, assessing, and securing every API that touches your enterprise data — to meet DORA regulations and protect your customers.

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Embed API Security into Regulatory Compliance: Six Examples to Watch

August 21, 2024John Natale

Read about how to meet API-related requirements in six key regulations and frameworks to better protect your organization.

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