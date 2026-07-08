Jorge Geronimo is a Cloud Forward Deployed Engineer at Akamai, where he architects AI/ML and data infrastructure across cloud and edge, from model serving and GPU inference to the object storage that has to keep pace as models grow. He has nearly two decades of solution architecture and sales engineering experience across data and cloud platforms, including seven years at Google Cloud, specializing in enterprise data analytics. He also holds four Google Cloud Professional certifications. Jorge builds first and writes second, so his blog posts come out of real, tested work.