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Michael Kleef

Posts by Michael Kleef

Akamai Doubles Down on API Security

June 25, 2024Michael Kleef

We are integrating the Noname API security platform into our current offering to create an enhanced product under a single name: Akamai API Security.

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Customers Champion Akamai Security Solutions, Support, and Partnership

March 26, 2024Michael Kleef

Akamai security solutions help our customers protect their systems and data, stay ahead of threats, and adapt quickly to the changing security landscape.

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Akamai Security Solutions — Everywhere Your Business Meets the World

March 12, 2024Michael Kleef

Akamai security solutions, services, and support work hand in hand. Our customers may not always need our support, but we are available whenever they do.

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